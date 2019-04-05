Toddler in Kentucky beats stage 4 cancer

BOWLING GREEN, KY — A toddler in Kentucky has beaten Stage 4 cancer.

According to WBKO, 21-month-old Molly Hughes spent most of her young life undergoing grueling cancer treatment for stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Molly was just five-months-old when she was diagnosed.

Now, after five rounds of chemotherapy treatments, she’s in remission.

Molly’s mother, Chelsea Hughes, recalls falling to the ground after receiving the news that Molly was now cancer-free.

“Just like fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged her for like five minutes,” Hughes said.

WBKO reports Molly will soon start a trial drug to help prevent a relapse.

