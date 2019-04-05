Aurora residents protest over ‘Ripper Crew’ member living at local halfway house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A vocal group of protesters gathered outside a halfway house Friday morning, angry about the housing arrangement for a convicted killer.

Thomas Kokoraleis, a member of the notorious "Ripper Crew", has settled into the Wayside Cross Ministries building in downtown Aurora after his controversial release from prison.

He served 35 years of a 70-year sentence because of legal errors and outdated sentencing rules. The four man Ripper Crew were suspected in the disappearances and murders of 17 women and one man in Illinois in 1981 and 1982.

The Ripper Crew was reportedly a satanic cult, performing rituals in connection with rapes and killings. The ministries' board of directors released a statement saying more time is needed to find a solution in keeping with its mission and core values, while balancing the safety concerns of its neighbors.

The board and Aurora's mayor are to meet to try and come up with that solution. The protesters planned to march to city hall, to air their displeasure over the situation with the mayor.