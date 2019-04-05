‘People really want change’: Lightfoot on her victory, Kim Foxx, plans for city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has been quite busy since her Tuesday night victory party.

She made history winning the race for mayor and became the first openly gay African-American woman to be elected to the city's top job.

In a little more than six weeks, Lightfoot will move into the fifth floor at city hall.

She'll be sworn in on May 20th.

Friday, she took some time to sit down with our WGN’s Micah Matterre for a one-on-one interview about the work that lies ahead.

