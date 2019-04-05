Lunchbreak: Shrimp De Jonghe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardel Reid, Executive Chef at The Signature Room at the 95th

The Signature Room at the 95th®

875 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.signatureroom.com/

Event:

The Signature Room is hosting Easter brunch on Sunday, April 21 from 10am-2pm. The family-friendly event will feature live piano music, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and a lavish buffet spread of chilled seafood, salad, charcuterie, fresh fruit, soup, and more. Plus, guests can enjoy a chef-attended carving station, made-to-order entrées, and a dessert buffet. Easter brunch is $80 per adult, and $35 per child aged 4-12, excluding tax and gratuity. Children under the age of three eat for free. Pricing includes one glass of Signature Room Sparkling Wine and choice of soda, juice, coffee, and tea. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 312.787.9596. The restaurant will also be open for regular dinner service from 6-9:30 p.m.

Recipe:

Shrimp De Jonghe

Single Serving: 4 large or jumbo shrimp

Garlic Butter Sauce:

½ tsp. minced garlic

3 tbsp. butter

salt & pepper, to taste

Parmesan Herb Bread Crumbs:

1 tsp. Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. parsley, minced

1 tsp. thyme, minced

¼ oz. (1 ½ teaspoons) bread crumbs

lemon zest, to taste

Directions:

In a medium pan, over medium heat, sauté garlic and butter for 2 minutes and then add shrimp. Cook shrimp for 5 minutes until pink.

In a separate pan, add bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and herb mixture and cook until bread crumbs are toasted. Once toasted, add lemon zest to taste.

In a serving dish, add cooked shrimp and pour garlic butter over cooked shrimp. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture.