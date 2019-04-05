Police fatally shoot armed man who stole car in Bloomingdale: officials

Posted 10:35 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, April 5, 2019

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police fatally shot a man armed with a knife in Glendale Heights on Friday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the Bloomingdale Walmart at 314 W. Army Trail Rd. about 7:20 p.m. Friday for a call of a man with a knife, according to the Bloomingdale Police Department.

A shopper told police the man stole her car. Police said officers spotted the man in the car and followed him down the road to the intersection of Chippendale Lane and Mill Pond Drive in neighboring Glendale Heights.

The car stopped, and the man exited the vehicle, police said. He then "brandished the knife at officers," according to Frank Giammarese, director of public safety in Bloomingdale.

Giammarese alleged the man "moved rapidly" toward police, and officers opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks.

No officers were hurt.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office were on the scene investigating late Friday.

