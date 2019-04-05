Jon Anderson of Yes, “that’s all you need in life, music and joyful people.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind Yes. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album ‘Fragile’ as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken”, “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band’s success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People”, “Roundabout”, and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”. In addition, Anderson had great success with a series of albums he did with Vangelis, and most recently released the critically-acclaimed solo album entitled ‘Survival and Other Stories’.

1000 Hands Tour

April 11 at 7:30PM

Arcada Theatre

St. Charles

arcadalive.com

and...

April 12 at 8PM

Genesee Theatre

Waukegan

geneseetheatre.com