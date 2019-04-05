Dear Tom,

How many White Sox openers have been played in 60-degree or warmer temperatures?



Thanks,

Fran Foley

Dear Fran,

We passed your question on to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who painstakingly checked the weather for all 118 White Sox home openers dating back to 1901. Wachowski found that while many of the games have been played in cool, chilly or downright cold weather, a surprising number have been taken place on mild or warm days. In fact, more than half of them have been played on days when the temperature reached at least 60 degrees. The most recent warm opener was on April 10, 2015 when the mercury peaked at 62 degrees, following a 68-degree opener, the previous year, on March 31, 2014. The warmest Sox home openers were in 1977 and 1985 with highs of 86 and three consecutive opening games from 1936-1938 logged highs around 80.