× Hazmat situation reported at DePaul College Prep High School

CHICAGO — Crews responded to a Level 1 Hazmat call at DePaul College Prep High School on Friday afternoon.

There was a small mercury spill at the school at 3633. N. California Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. The mercury was fully contained by 6 p.m. Friday.

No students were affected, and no one required medical treatment.