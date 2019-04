Please enable Javascript to watch this video

32 million Americans suffer from food allergies and that includes those at risk of severe reactions that could lead to death.

Friday the Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, organization held its annual Chicago spring luncheon.

It is the world's largest private source for research funding for food allergies.

fare is hoping to use all of the money it raises throughout the year to advance it's mission of improving and saving lives for those suffering from food allergies.