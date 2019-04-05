FBI charges man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI — The FBI says an Ohio man has been charged with making false statements after authorities say he falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years.

An affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The FBI announced the charges Friday ahead of a news conference. Court documents show Rini appeared in federal court Friday morning where the charges were explained to him.

A message was left with Rini’s public defender seeking comment. A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.