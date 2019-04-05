WATCH LIVE: FBI update on hoax involving missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen

Dean’s Reviews: ‘Shazam!’, ‘Pet Sematary’ and ‘The Best of Enemies’

Posted 8:54 AM, April 5, 2019, by and

Dean Richard's reviews movies out in theaters this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.