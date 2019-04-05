× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

➢ The Cubs lost to the Braves, 9-4, in Atlanta last night, and have now lost five in a row after winning their season opener. It’s just the sixth losing streak of at least five games for the Cubs under Joe Maddon – they have just one losing streak of six games since he was hired, in May 2017.

➢ The Brewers beat the Reds, 1-0, in Cincinnati on Wednesday, completing a three-game sweep and extending their winning streak to five games. Each of their last four wins has been by one run – since 1995, only four teams have gone five straight games winning by one run, and none since 2012.

➢ Chicago won eight of the first nine matchups between these teams last season, limiting the Brewers to 1.2 runs per game in that span. However, Milwaukee won eight of the last 11, including Game 163, as the Cubs’ bullpen posted a 4.93 ERA in those 11 games.

➢ Jose Quintana has been dominant against Milwaukee in his career, sporting a 1.62 ERA in 11 starts against the Brewers. Among active pitchers with at least 10 starts against a single opponent, that ranks sixth.

➢ Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs (both earned) in 5.0 innings against the Cardinals on Saturday, earning his fourth career win as a starter. He’s faced the Cubs four times in his career, and has a 5.91 ERA in 10.2 innings against them.