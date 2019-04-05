Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Philadelphia

The 76ers are one win shy of their second straight 50-win season. The last time the 76ers won 50 games in consecutive seasons was from 1979-80 to 1985-86, when the team did so in seven straight seasons.
The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-114 win over Washington on Wednesday. Chicago has allowed at least 100 points in 27 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.
Joel Embiid has recorded a double-double in each of his last 19 games, the longest-active streak in the NBA. The only player with a longer double-double streak at any point this season was Russell Westbrook with 23 straight.
Over his last 25 games, Robin Lopez is shooting 60.5 percent from the field. The last Bull to shoot 60.0+ percent from the field over a 25-game single season span was Eddy Curry, late in the 2002-03 season (min. 250 FGA).
JJ Redick has scored at least 25 points in three straight games, the first time he has ever accomplished that in his NBA career.
The 76ers and the Bulls have split a pair of games this season, with the home team winning both times. Overall, Philadelphia has won three of the last four matchups.
