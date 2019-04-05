× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Philadelphia

➢ The 76ers are one win shy of their second straight 50-win season. The last time the 76ers won 50 games in consecutive seasons was from 1979-80 to 1985-86, when the team did so in seven straight seasons.

➢ The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-114 win over Washington on Wednesday. Chicago has allowed at least 100 points in 27 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

➢ Joel Embiid has recorded a double-double in each of his last 19 games, the longest-active streak in the NBA. The only player with a longer double-double streak at any point this season was Russell Westbrook with 23 straight.

➢ Over his last 25 games, Robin Lopez is shooting 60.5 percent from the field. The last Bull to shoot 60.0+ percent from the field over a 25-game single season span was Eddy Curry, late in the 2002-03 season (min. 250 FGA).

➢ JJ Redick has scored at least 25 points in three straight games, the first time he has ever accomplished that in his NBA career.