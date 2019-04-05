× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Dallas

The Stars have won each of the last three road games against the Blackhawks, including a 4-3 victory on February 24. Chicago won on March 9, 2-1, with all three of the goals coming in the first period.

➢ Chicago’s season will end short of the playoffs for the second consecutive season, as the Hawks failed to reach 40 wins again this year. They haven’t had back-to-back seasons with fewer than 40 wins since 2005-06 (26 wins) and 2006-07 (31 wins).

➢ Dallas has earned points in five straight (4-0-1), including a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. It was only the Stars’ third game with at least six goals, fewest in the NHL.

➢ Patrick Kane lit the lamp and had an assist against St. Louis on Wednesday, setting a new career-high in points with 107. He is one of three Blackhawks skaters with multiple 100-point seasons along with Hall of Famer Denis Savard (five) and Jeremy Roenick (two).

➢ Alexander Radulov scored two goals and added two assists against the Flyers, his second career four-point game. He has now scored a career-high 29 goals and is two points away from matching his career-high in points set last season (72).