Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Dallas

Posted 3:54 PM, April 5, 2019
The Stars have won each of the last three road games against the Blackhawks, including a 4-3 victory on February 24. Chicago won on March 9, 2-1, with all three of the goals coming in the first period.
Chicago’s season will end short of the playoffs for the second consecutive season, as the Hawks failed to reach 40 wins again this year. They haven’t had back-to-back seasons with fewer than 40 wins since 2005-06 (26 wins) and 2006-07 (31 wins).
Dallas has earned points in five straight (4-0-1), including a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. It was only the Stars’ third game with at least six goals, fewest in the NHL.
Patrick Kane lit the lamp and had an assist against St. Louis on Wednesday, setting a new career-high in points with 107. He is one of three Blackhawks skaters with multiple 100-point seasons along with Hall of Famer Denis Savard (five) and Jeremy Roenick (two).
Alexander Radulov scored two goals and added two assists against the Flyers, his second career four-point game. He has now scored a career-high 29 goals and is two points away from matching his career-high in points set last season (72).
Kane has scored 56 points in just 47 games against the Stars in his career, tied for third most among active players. Since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993-94, only Brett Hull (1.36) has a higher points-per-game average against the Stars than Kane (1.19; minimum 30 games played).
