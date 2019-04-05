× 2 Chicago officers injured in Lakeview crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured when their SUV was hit by another vehicle in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The SUV was traveling on Belmont, when authorities say a Honda Civic blew through a red light and hit their police SUV.

The officer’s vehicle then hit a third car. Both officers are in stable condition.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital for observation, and the driver of the third car refused medical treatment.

Police say the accident may be alcohol-related.