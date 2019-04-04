× Woman fatally shot while in car in Roseland

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at 103rd and Indiana.

The woman was a passenger in a car when someone fired shots into the vehicle, and struck her in the back.

The driver of the car dropped her off at Roseland Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.