Matt Peck discusses the end of rebuild season No. 2 for the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If it weren't for the story of Walter Lemon Jr., there would be little else to talk about with the Bulls as they finish up this season with essentially a rotation of back-ups.

Injuries to Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Otto Porter have left Jim Boylen with little to work with as the second rebuild season comes to a close. Hence the majority of the discussion when it comes to the Bulls is about the future, specifically the NBA Draft.

Matt Peck of Locked On Bulls and Bulls Outsiders on NBC Sports Chicago was on Sports Feed to discuss that with Josh Frydman on Thursday's program.

You can watch their discussion by clicking on the video above or below.