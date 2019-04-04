Man claiming he was attacked by Chance the Rapper’s bodyguard files lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man has field a lawsuit and claims he was attacked by Chance the Rapper's security guard at a Chicago hotel.

The lawsuit claims Star Thomas attacked Travis Montogomery in 2017, two days before Chance played a headlining set at Lollapalooza.

Chance is not named in the lawsuit.

Attorney Tim Tomasik said his client, Montogomery, feared for his life.

The lawsuit claims Thomas grabbed and dragged the man at the W Hotel on the Near North Side.

“He was in physical pain. He was being asphyxiated,” Tomasik said. “He couldn’t breathe. He was struggling to breathe. He almost passed out.”

At the time, Thomas was taken into custody and later charged with a misdemeanor.

The Sun Time reports the charges were dropped after Montogomery, who lives in Los Angeles, did not show up in court.

The current lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Thomas did not return WGN’s calls for comment.

The W Hotel said they would comment on Friday.