Man accused of selling drugs near school in Waukegan

Posted 1:00 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 4, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to an undercover detective in Waukegan.

19 year-old Kevaughn D. Bridges-Butler is now facing numerous charges.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force conducted the undercover operation.

Authorities say on several occasions, Bridges-Butler sold heroin to an undercover Task Force Detective.

They say two of those sales happened within 500 feet of a school while it was in session.

Bond was set at $200,000.

