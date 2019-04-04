Man accused of selling drugs near school in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to an undercover detective in Waukegan.
19 year-old Kevaughn D. Bridges-Butler is now facing numerous charges.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force conducted the undercover operation.
Authorities say on several occasions, Bridges-Butler sold heroin to an undercover Task Force Detective.
They say two of those sales happened within 500 feet of a school while it was in session.
Bond was set at $200,000.
