× Lunchbreak: Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Red Cabbage Slaw

Alvaro Lima – Chef Mentor

Casey Gallop – Student Competitor & Senior at Wheaton North High School

Jason Fung – Student Competitor & Senior at Lyons Township High School

Event:

Two teams of DuPage area high school culinary students have been preparing for the 18th Annual Illinois ProStart® Invitational.

All are enrolled in the Professional Cooking, Baking & Service program at Technology Center of DuPage (TCD) in Addison, a career elective offered to juniors and seniors by DuPage area high school districts.

The state champ culinary team is now eligible to represent Illinois in the National ProStart® Invitational May 8-10 in Washington D.C.

https://www.tcdupage.org/

https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/ProStart

Recipe:

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Red Cabbage Slaw

4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 6″ corn tortillas

Canola oil or cooking spray

3 ripe avocados, diced

1 small shallot, minced

7 tbsp. lime juice, divided

3 tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro

kosher salt

2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

24 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. finely shredded red cabbage

3/4 c. finely shredded carrots (1 large carrot)

3 tbsp. Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Cilantro leaves, for serving

Lime wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°.

Spray 2 baking sheets with canola oil spray and arrange 4 tortillas on each. Spray tortillas with more oil, then bake until golden brown and crisp, about 8 minutes.

In a medium bowl, mash together avocados, shallot, 3 tablespoons lime juice, and cilantro, and season with salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together cumin, cayenne, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add shrimp and toss lightly to coat, then season generously with salt and pepper.

Grill shrimp over medium-high heat for 3 minutes per side, or until bright pink and cooked through.

In a small bowl, toss cabbage and carrot with remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice and 3 tablespoons of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper

Arrange tostadas on a flat work surface and spread with guacamole. Top with shrimp, slaw, and cilantro leaves and serve with lime.