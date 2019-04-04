Lunchbreak: Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Red Cabbage Slaw
Alvaro Lima – Chef Mentor
Casey Gallop – Student Competitor & Senior at Wheaton North High School
Jason Fung – Student Competitor & Senior at Lyons Township High School
Event:
Two teams of DuPage area high school culinary students have been preparing for the 18th Annual Illinois ProStart® Invitational.
All are enrolled in the Professional Cooking, Baking & Service program at Technology Center of DuPage (TCD) in Addison, a career elective offered to juniors and seniors by DuPage area high school districts.
The state champ culinary team is now eligible to represent Illinois in the National ProStart® Invitational May 8-10 in Washington D.C.
https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/ProStart
Recipe:
Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Red Cabbage Slaw
4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
8 6″ corn tortillas
Canola oil or cooking spray
3 ripe avocados, diced
1 small shallot, minced
7 tbsp. lime juice, divided
3 tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro
kosher salt
2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. cayenne
1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
24 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 c. finely shredded red cabbage
3/4 c. finely shredded carrots (1 large carrot)
3 tbsp. Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
Cilantro leaves, for serving
Lime wedges, for serving
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400°.
Spray 2 baking sheets with canola oil spray and arrange 4 tortillas on each. Spray tortillas with more oil, then bake until golden brown and crisp, about 8 minutes.
In a medium bowl, mash together avocados, shallot, 3 tablespoons lime juice, and cilantro, and season with salt.
In a large bowl, whisk together cumin, cayenne, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add shrimp and toss lightly to coat, then season generously with salt and pepper.
Grill shrimp over medium-high heat for 3 minutes per side, or until bright pink and cooked through.
In a small bowl, toss cabbage and carrot with remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice and 3 tablespoons of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper
Arrange tostadas on a flat work surface and spread with guacamole. Top with shrimp, slaw, and cilantro leaves and serve with lime.