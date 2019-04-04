× ‘Home Alone’ law lowered to age 12

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers in the Illinois House have approved a bill to lower the age when children can be left at home without supervision.

The bill was passed Wednesday by a vote of 111-1.

Under current state law, parents can be charged with neglect for leaving children under 14 unsupervised “for an unreasonable period of time.”

But lawmakers want to lower the age to 12.

Parents can also be charged with child abandonment if they leave children under the age of 13 alone for 24-hours or more without supervision by someone over 14.