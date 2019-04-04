× Has April ever been colder than March?

Dear Tom,

Chicago’s temperatures rise quickly from March through April, but has April ever been colder than March?

Joanie Collar, Berwyn

Dear Joanie,

Chicago’s average March temperature is 37.9 degrees and for April it is 48.9 degrees at O’Hare International Airport; at Midway Airport, 38.8 degrees and 50.4 degrees, respectively. March is colder than April in practically all years, but in two years in the city’s official temperature records dating from 1871, April was actually chillier than March. Those two years were 1907 and 2012. In 1907, the average for March was 42.6 degrees (4.7 degrees above the long-term March average) and in April it was 39.8 degrees (9.1 degrees below the April average); April was 2.8 degrees colder per day, on average, than March. In 2012, the March average (with 12 days of 70 or higher) was 53.5 degrees, and 50.7 degrees in April.