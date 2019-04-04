× Chicago Scene: 6th Annual Catwalk for Water “Trashion Show” – raising money for the Alliance for the Great Lakes

Tony Gordon, Owner of Gordon Salons

Holly Pistas, Master Hair Designer & Event Organizer

Event:

Gordon Salon’s 6th Annual “Catwalk for Water”

Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.

$20 to $100 per person

Location: Fields BMW Northfield, 700 W Frontage Rd., Northfield, IL 60093

Gordon Salon, with locations in Chicago, Glenview, Highland Park and Wilmette, will host their 6th Annual “Catwalk for Water” on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. in Chicago’s North Shore at Fields BMW Northfield. As part of Gordon Salon’s fundraising activities for Earth Month, proceeds from the eco-chic show will benefit the Alliance for the Great Lakes (www.greatlakes.org), which works to ensure the Great Lakes are healthy and safe for all. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, a raffle, silent auction, DJ and more. The highlight of the evening will be a “Trashion Show”. The outfits in the show are created by Gordon Salon stylists and the community using only recycled and re-purposed materials. Models will show 20 looks during the show.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gordon-salons-catwalk-for-water-2019-tickets-56936883752?aff=erelexpmlt

http://www.gordonsalon.com

http://www.greatlakes.org