Chicago police union, suburban chiefs vote ‘no confidence’ in State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, joined suburban police chiefs and officers in calling for the resignation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Thursday after the groups took votes of “no confidence.”

While Foxx came under fire from the FOP and others recently for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case, the union’s President Kevin Graham said chiefs are upset over other cases as well.

“This is about many cases in the Cook County system that have gone un-prosecuted, or having charges reduced,” Graham said.

Associations representing police chiefs in the north, west, and south suburbs all voted to join the “no confidence” vote. Some officials offered a dissenting view, as South Suburban Police spokesman Sean Howard called it a “political stunt, saying any suggestion African American chiefs are on board with the vote is “baseless and without merit.”

“I’ve spoken to quite a few Police Chiefs who have shared that they strongly disagree with position of the SSPCA. In fact, they are pleased with their daily working relationship with the States Attorney’s office,” Howard said in a statement.

At the center of it all is the case of former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who was charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a hate crime. Foxx recused herself, citing “potential questions of impartiality” because she intervened early in the case on behalf of Smollett family friend and former Michelle Obama aide Tina Tchen.

When all 16 counts were later dropped, police came out in opposition of the decision, while Foxx said the final outcome was an example of an “alternative prosecution.”

“Based on the nature of the offense and his background, this was a just outcome,” she said. “Justice takes many forms.” Foxx took over the office of Cook County State’s Attorney after beating her predecessor, Anita Alvarez, who at the time was battling fallout from her handling of a different high-profile case, the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald and prosecution of Jason Van Dyke.

