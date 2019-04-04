Britney Spears checks into mental health facility: report

Britney Spears has reportedly been admitted into a mental health facility.

According to TMZ, she went in a week ago and plans to stay for a month.

Spears posted an image on Instagram Wednesday with the words, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

In the caption she wrote that everyone needs “a little ‘me time,'” followed by a smile emoji.

We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Sources say that worries for her father and the need to help take care of him after a life-threatening colon rupture last year have continued to take a toll on the pop star.

In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency — and the rest of her career — on hold for the sake of her father.

The 37-year-old Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

 

