Around Town checks out the Mothers Trust Foundation Pop Up Prom Shoppe

On Saturday April 6th and Sunday April 7th, Mothers Trust Foundation is partnering with Zengeler Cleaners to hold a Pop Up Prom Shoppe event at the College of Lake County. This event is open to all Lake County high school students with a valid high school ID. The College of Lake County (CLC) will have staff members available to provide college education and financial aid information to those who are interested.

Donations of dresses, shoes, jewelry and handbags have been collected at all Zengeler Cleaners and the Mothers Trust Foundation office. They have an estimated 3,000 dresses in all sizes, styles and colors available for the event.

Mothers Trust and Grand Appliance (The Grand Foundation) also will work with those students who cannot afford other cost associated with the event (i.e. cost of alterations, prom ticket etc.) and can submit a request for funding assistance through Mothers Trust’s program.

College of Lake County – Grayslake Campus:

19351 W. Washington St.

Grayslake, IL 60030

Building A

