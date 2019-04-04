2 women charged after children, elderly woman found living in deplorable conditions in Dixmoor home

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Two women have been charged after a dozen children and an elderly woman were found in deplorable conditions in the south suburb of Dixmoor.

Chiquita King, 32, and Giovanna Davis, 20, were charged with child neglect and endangerment in Dixmoor case. King and Davis are half-sisters.

Two women charged with child neglect and endangerment in Dixmoor case. 11 children and elderly woman removed from home this week @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/8rzduYRLAy — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) April 4, 2019

Investigators arrived Monday afternoon to the home in the 14200 block of Lincoln Avenue and found children, including a 2-year-old, unattended and sitting on a floor.

Police photos captured the unhealthy conditions which the children and woman were living in.

“Once we got into the house, we found the house was in deplorable conditions, there were kids just laying on the floor, there was no food in the refrigerator, there was blood in the refrigerator like spoiled meat, the house was molded, it had rat droppings, and stuff like that,” said Police Chief Ron Burge.

Inside the house, investigators found trash piled in rooms and moldy appliances.

The children ranged in age from 2 to 12 years old.

Of the 11 kids taken from home, authorities said seven belonged to King and Davis. Four of the children were not related and returned to their parents. Seven of the children taken from the home are under what officials called a “safety plan.”

The 70-year old-woman taken from the home was King’s mother. She now in the care of the Department of Aging.