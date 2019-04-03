Woman with special needs missing from Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — A woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s West Side, police have confirmed.
Meghan Cave, who has special needs, was last seen on March 29 when she was picked up by a Medi-Van from Swedish Covenant Hospital. According to her mother, the driver says Meghan asked to get out of the van near Laramie and Madison.
Meghan’s mother says she lives in a group home and was taken to Swedish Covenant on March 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.880396 -87.755060