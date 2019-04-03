DECISION 2019: Chicago, suburban election results

Woman with special needs missing from Chicago’s West Side

Posted 12:10 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, April 3, 2019

CHICAGO — A woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s West Side, police have confirmed.

Meghan Cave, who has special needs, was last seen on March 29 when she was picked up by a Medi-Van from Swedish Covenant Hospital. According to her mother, the driver says Meghan asked to get out of the van near Laramie and Madison.

Meghan Cave

Meghan’s mother says she lives in a group home and was taken to Swedish Covenant on March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

