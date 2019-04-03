Woman with special needs missing from Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — A woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s West Side, police have confirmed.

Meghan Cave, who has special needs, was last seen on March 29 when she was picked up by a Medi-Van from Swedish Covenant Hospital. According to her mother, the driver says Meghan asked to get out of the van near Laramie and Madison.

Meghan’s mother says she lives in a group home and was taken to Swedish Covenant on March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.