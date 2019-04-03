× Wilton Gregory named new Archbishop of Washington

WASHINGTON — A Chicago-born Roman Catholic leader has received a very high honor.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory will head the church in Washington D.C.

He’s currently serving in Atlanta, is a past president of the U.S. bishops conference and was an auxiliary bishop under Cardinal Bernadin.

The last two prelates in the nation’s capital were tarnished by the priest abuse scandal.

Gregory, 71, helped write guidelines aimed at ending it.

He is the only living African-American archbishop in the country.