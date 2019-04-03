× Walter Lemon Jr. completes memorable day by helping the Bulls to a win

WASHINGTON D.C. – In so many ways, this day and the past week has already been a major victory for a young guard who got his best chance in the NBA so far in his career.

Called up last week from the G-League Windy City Bulls, Walter Lemon Jr. scored 19 points in his debut with Chicago Bulls against the Raptors and then made his first career start against the Knicks on Monday.

If that wasn’t enough, Lemon was named to the All-G-League second team after his outstanding 33 games with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday, where he averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 assists per game. While that was a great achievement, he likely topped that about eight hours later.

In easily the best performance of his eight-game NBA career, Lemon scored a game-high 24 points, including the game-winning free throws with 1.8 seconds left to give the Bulls a 115-114 win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena.