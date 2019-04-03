The seeds for the 2019 Girls PepsiCo Showdown are revealed on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's becoming a seasonal tradition on Sports Feed to announce the seeds for the PepsiCo Showdown soccer tournaments.

On Wednesday, that continued as we revealed the seeds for the 2019 tournament that will start this upcoming weekend.

Executive director Joe Trost revealed the Top 50 seeds with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and also had a few of the players appear on the show to discuss what's ahead this month in the tournament.

Here are the 50 Seeds for the 2019 Girls PepsiCo Showdown.

1. Wheaton South

2. Libertyville

3. Wheaton Academy

4. Wauconda

5. Highland Park

6. Maine South

7. Metea Valley

8. Andrew

9. Warren

10. Deerfield

11. Lincoln-Way West

12. Bradley

13. Plainfield Central

14. Crystal Lake Central

15. Glenbard East

16. Saint Viator

17. Downers North

18. Jacobs

19. Glenbard West

20. Riverside-Brookfield

21. West Chicago

22. Young

23. Stagg

24. Mother McAuley

25. Lincoln-Way Central

26. Hoffman Estates

27. Rockford Guilford

28. Elgin

29. Crystal Lake South

30. Morton

31. Eisenhower

32. Jones Prep

33. Elk Grove

34. Maine West

35. Woodstock North

36. Dundee-Crown

37. Plainfield South

38. Wheaton North

39. North Shore County Day

40. Woodstock

41. Nazareth

42. Lincoln-Way East

43. Huntley

44. Niles West

45. Marist

46. Fenwick

47. Latin

48. DeKalb

49. East Aurora

50. Glenbard South

In addition to the seeds, new fundraising PODS were revealed in which the winners will be able to win money for a designated charity. Here are those PODS for the Girls PepsiCo Showdown.

Wheaton North, Plainfield South, Hoffman Estates, Glenbard South

Glenbard East, Downers North, Saint Viator, Wheaton Academy

Maine South, Fenwick, Highland Park, Zion

Deerfield, Wauconda, Libertyville, Niles West

Metea Valley, Andrew, Nazareth, Bradley

Stagg, Mother McAuley, Jones, Morton

Jacobs, Woodstock, DeKalb, West Chicago

Herscher, Solorio, Marist, Bloom

Wheaton South, East Aurora, Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way West

Romeoville, Lincoln-Way Central, Montini, Riverside Brookfield

Warren, Maine West, Crystal Lake South, Lincoln-Way East

Rockford Guilford, Woodstock North, Streamwood, Huntley

Lake Park, Rockford East, Dundee Crown, Waukegan

Trinity, North Shore County Day, Young, Pritzker

DePaul Prep, Bulls Prep, Taft, Willows Academy

Latin, H-F, Oak Forest, Eisenhower

Crete-Monee, Reavis, Manteno, Goode

De La Salle, Guerin, Mather, Speer

Kankakee, TF United, Joliet West, St. Laurence

Thornwood, Beecher, Soto, Resurrection

Garcia, Back of the Yards, Farragut, Rockford Jefferson

Crystal Lake Central, Glenbard West, Elgin, Elk Grove