The seeds for the 2019 Girls PepsiCo Showdown are revealed on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's becoming a seasonal tradition on Sports Feed to announce the seeds for the PepsiCo Showdown soccer tournaments.
On Wednesday, that continued as we revealed the seeds for the 2019 tournament that will start this upcoming weekend.
Executive director Joe Trost revealed the Top 50 seeds with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and also had a few of the players appear on the show to discuss what's ahead this month in the tournament.
Here are the 50 Seeds for the 2019 Girls PepsiCo Showdown.
1. Wheaton South
2. Libertyville
3. Wheaton Academy
4. Wauconda
5. Highland Park
6. Maine South
7. Metea Valley
8. Andrew
9. Warren
10. Deerfield
11. Lincoln-Way West
12. Bradley
13. Plainfield Central
14. Crystal Lake Central
15. Glenbard East
16. Saint Viator
17. Downers North
18. Jacobs
19. Glenbard West
20. Riverside-Brookfield
21. West Chicago
22. Young
23. Stagg
24. Mother McAuley
25. Lincoln-Way Central
26. Hoffman Estates
27. Rockford Guilford
28. Elgin
29. Crystal Lake South
30. Morton
31. Eisenhower
32. Jones Prep
33. Elk Grove
34. Maine West
35. Woodstock North
36. Dundee-Crown
37. Plainfield South
38. Wheaton North
39. North Shore County Day
40. Woodstock
41. Nazareth
42. Lincoln-Way East
43. Huntley
44. Niles West
45. Marist
46. Fenwick
47. Latin
48. DeKalb
49. East Aurora
50. Glenbard South
In addition to the seeds, new fundraising PODS were revealed in which the winners will be able to win money for a designated charity. Here are those PODS for the Girls PepsiCo Showdown.
Wheaton North, Plainfield South, Hoffman Estates, Glenbard South
Glenbard East, Downers North, Saint Viator, Wheaton Academy
Maine South, Fenwick, Highland Park, Zion
Deerfield, Wauconda, Libertyville, Niles West
Metea Valley, Andrew, Nazareth, Bradley
Stagg, Mother McAuley, Jones, Morton
Jacobs, Woodstock, DeKalb, West Chicago
Herscher, Solorio, Marist, Bloom
Wheaton South, East Aurora, Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way West
Romeoville, Lincoln-Way Central, Montini, Riverside Brookfield
Warren, Maine West, Crystal Lake South, Lincoln-Way East
Rockford Guilford, Woodstock North, Streamwood, Huntley
Lake Park, Rockford East, Dundee Crown, Waukegan
Trinity, North Shore County Day, Young, Pritzker
DePaul Prep, Bulls Prep, Taft, Willows Academy
Latin, H-F, Oak Forest, Eisenhower
Crete-Monee, Reavis, Manteno, Goode
De La Salle, Guerin, Mather, Speer
Kankakee, TF United, Joliet West, St. Laurence
Thornwood, Beecher, Soto, Resurrection
Garcia, Back of the Yards, Farragut, Rockford Jefferson
Crystal Lake Central, Glenbard West, Elgin, Elk Grove