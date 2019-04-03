Smollett’s defense attorney maintains actor’s innocence in podcast interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He has represented a veritable who’s who of clients in the courtroom; rom Michael Jackson to Susan McDougal, Chris Brown and Colin Kaepernick. More recently, Mark Geragos represented actor Jussie Smollett after accusations of faking a hate crime made headlines all over the country.

Recently, Geragos sat in on the podcast “Reasonable Doubt.” He talked exclusively about the Smollett case, the police who handled it and the charges brought by prosecutors, before stunning the city by later dropping them all together.

Geragos didn’t say much about state’s attorney Kim Foxx, her role or her recusal. He did say he thinks the feds are getting ready to close any case they might have been building against Smollett.

WGN’s Julie Unruh breaks down the interview.