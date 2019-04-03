× Midday Fix: Chicago Dance Month details & live performance from the Joel Hall Dancers

Heather Hartley, executive director, See Chicago Dance

Joel Hall Dancers

Dancer names: Casundria Fair, Melissa Metro, Julie Matolo, Jacqueline Sanders, Kristin Vollmer, Heather Zimny

http://www.joelhall.org

Events:

http://www.SeeChicagoDance.com

April is Chicago Dance Month! There are more than 70 performances, classes and events, many which are free or deeply discounted. Chicago is a thriving dance community and April is the time to spotlight them!

Chicago Dance Month sponsored by See Chicago Dance puts the spotlight on the thriving dance scene in Chicago. Among the events are free studio showings every Tuesday in April through May 7, except on April 30, when we sponsor a free Celebration and Dance Scavenger Hunt along the Chicago Riverwalk.