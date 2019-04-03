Mayor-elect Lightfoot thanks voters, joins Preckwinkle at unity rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new chapter for Chicago's history books.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is the first African-American woman to be elected to the city's top job.

Lightfoot also made history by becoming the first openly gay person to be elected mayor of Chicago.

She soundly defeated Toni Preckwinkle in the run-off race on Tuesday night.

But, Lightfoot joined Preckwinkle and the Rev. Jesse Jackson for a unity news conference at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Before that, Lightfoot thanked voters at the Clark-Lake CTA station.

Lightfoot collected more than 366,000 votes, and won all 50 wards.