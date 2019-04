LEMONT, Ill. — A 63-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was in was struck by an Amtrak train in Lemont.

According to Cook County officials, the man was in his vehicle in the 11200 block of Boyer Street around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the man is from Winfield.

Cook County’s Sheriff’s Police are investigating. No other information is available at this time.