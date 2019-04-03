Lunchbreak: Pork Belly and Heirloom Beans

Chef Gabriel Caliendo
There’s a new spring menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 1115 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
http://www.lazydogrestaurants.com
Recipe:
Lazy Dog’s Pork Belly and Heirloom Beans
Recipe:
- 2 T. Vegetable Oil
- 1 lb Beeler’s Ranch Pork Belly (or other pork belly from grocer/farmer)
- 1 T. Salt
- ½ tsp. Black Pepper
- 1 large Onion, rough chopped
- 1 head Garlic, cut in half
- 5-6 Sprigs Thyme, fresh
- 1 each Bay Leaf
- 1 qt. Pork or Chicken Broth
- Add oil to a sauce pan over medium high heat. Season pork belly and lay fat side down into oil. Cook until golden brown and the fat is rendered out some.
- Flip the pork belly and sear the meat side for 5 minutes.
- Add the onions, garlic, bay leaf and thyme. Stir until onions are softened.
- Add the broth and cover. Simmer for 2-3 hours until very tender.
- Remove from broth and refrigerate overnight.
- Strain the broth and reserve for the sauce recipe.
Pork Belly Sauce
- 3 cups Reserved Pork Belly Broth from braise
- ½ cup BBQ Sauce, your favorite
- 1 T. Garlic, freshly chopped
- ½ tsp. Cumin, ground
- ½ tsp. Smoked Paprika, ground
- ¼ tsp. Oregano, ground
- ½ cup Red Wine Vinegar
- ½ tsp. Salt
- ¼ tsp. Black Pepper
- Stir all together and reserve for reheating beans.
Beans Prep
- 1 cup Zürson Beans, Scarlet Runner (or other favorite heirloom beans)
- 1 cup Zürson Beans, Snowcap (or other favorite heirloom beans)
- 1 cup Zürson Beans, Large Lima (or other favorite heirloom beans)
- 1 cup Zürson Beans, Calypso (or other favorite heirloom beans)
- Soak each bean overnight separately in enough water to cover completely.
- Drain the next day and cook in fresh water to cover over medium heat.
- Average cook time is 30-45 minutes. Taste each bean until tender.
- Once tender strain and cool down.
- Once cooled, toss together and reserve refrigerated until needed.
Pickled Mustard Seeds
- ¼ cup Mustard seeds, yellow
- ¾ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- ¼ tsp. Salt
- 1 T. Honey
- ½ tsp. Tumeric
- Combine all ingredients in small sauce pot.
- Cook over medium heat until the vinegar is fully absorbed and the mustard seeds are plump.
- Remove from pot and refrigerate until needed.
Grilled Country Bread
- Your Favorite Baguette, cut into ¾” slices
- Olive oil, as needed
- Salt and Pepper, as needed
- Chopped Parsley, fresh as needed
- Spray the bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill on each side until lightly charred and toasted.
- Sprinkle both sides with fresh parsley.
Green Onion Crumble
- 1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs
- ½ cup Green Onions, top only
- ¼ cup Olive Oil
- ½ tsp Salt
- Place green onions, salt and olive oil in blender and puree until smooth.
- Mix green onion puree into bread crumbs.
- Over medium low heat place crumbs in a pan and stir to lightly toast. Do not turn the crumble brown by overcooking.
- Reserve at room temperature for up to 4 hours.
Final Beeler’s Ranch Pork Belly and Zürson Heirloom Beans Dish
- 1 T. Olive Oil
- 3 pieces Beeler’s Pork Belly, cooked and cut into 2” pieces
- 1.5 cups Zürson Heirloom beans, cooked
- 6 fl oz (3/4 cup) Pork Belly Sauce
- 2 T. Onions, julienne cut and cooked
- 1 T. Celery, diced and cooked
- 1 T. Carrots, diced and cooked
- 1 T. Tomatoes, diced and cooked
- 1 T. Hatch Chilies, roasted and diced
- 2 pieces Grilled Country Bread
- 2 T. Green Onion crumble, toasted
- 1 T. Pickled Mustard Seeds
- Cook pork belly in olive until crispy on outside and hot inside over medium high heat. Rotate to crisp each side. About 10 minutes.
- Place cooked beans, pork belly sauce, and vegetables in a pan over medium high heat. Cook until the beans are hot. Do not over reduce the sauce.
- Pour the beans into a cast iron skillet. Place the crispy hot pork belly stacked on one end of the skillet, leaving room for the bread.
- Place the bread on other side of skillet.
- Place the crumble on top of the pork belly and allow it to fall down naturally.
- Finish with a dollop of pickled mustard seeds.
*NOTE*
Beeler's Pork is available at Hy-Vee and Natural Grocers. Here's a list of Hy-Vee stores.
Zursun heirloom beans are not sold in Illinois but can be purchase online.