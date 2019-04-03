DECISION 2019: Chicago, suburban election results

Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Evening News Anchors Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte

Posted 12:51 PM, April 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:47PM, April 3, 2019

Ben and Lourdes have been anchoring the WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. for two years now. That made Brian and Ross wonder… what do they hate about each other? Do they like each other more than their previous co-anchors? What’s with Ben’s weird airplane obsession? Will Lourdes invite us to her wedding?

Should Ben bring back this stache?

Duarte and Bradley: an unrelenting investigative duo. But with the script flipped, it’s their turn to get into the hot seat. So buckle up and listen as we stir the Evening News pot.

You can listen to the seventh episode of the revolutionary podcast in the player above… or download it anywhere you get your podcasts.

