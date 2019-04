Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica "Evil" Eye has overcome a lot in her life to reach to co-main event of UFC 238 in Chicago this summer.

She spoke to WGN's Pat Tomasulo about her successful move to the flyweight division, being featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine and the recent progress of women in combat sports.

Tickets for UFC 238 at the United Center on June 8 go on sale this Friday at UFC.com.