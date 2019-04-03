× David Bote, Cubs agree $15M, 5-year deal covering 2020-24

ATLANTA — Infielder David Bote and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $15 million, five-year contract covering 2020-24, a deal with two team options that if exercised would increase its value to $28 million over seven seasons.

The 25-year-old, who has less than one year of major league service, has made two starts at second base and one at third base this season. He hit .239 with six homers in 184 at-bats last year.

Bote agreed last month to a one-year contract that pays a salary of $561,500 in the major leagues and $163,100 if he is sent to the minors.

His new contract includes a $50,000 signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets salaries of $950,000 in 2020, $1 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The Braves options for 2025 and ’27 are for $7 million apiece, each with a $1 million buyout.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Wednesday night’s game that Bote “definitely is capable of playing every day. There’s no doubt.”