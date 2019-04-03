× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Atlanta

*The first four games of the 2019 season have been quite forgettable for the Chicago Cubs’ pitching staff. By several statistical measures, it’s the worst start for Cubs pitching since 1954.

*The North Siders’ offense has been awfully good in its own right, scoring at a rate of seven runs per contest. The Cubs are just the fifth team in the last 60 years to put up 28-plus runs in their first four games while losing at least three times.

*Freddie Freeman already has three doubles to his credit in 2019, perhaps en route to a fourth season in the last six with at least 40 two-base hits.

*Jon Lester is 11-1 in his last 12 starts outside Wrigley Field, dropping only a 5-4 decision at Pittsburgh last July 31. In the Live Ball era (1920-present), Lester and Jake Arrieta (several overlapping spans in 2015-2016) are the only Cubs to earn 11 wins in a span of 12 road starts. Arrieta is the only North Sider since 1920 to win 12 times in 13 road starts; Lester can join him.