Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Washington
- The Bulls have won two of three games against the Wizards so far this season, including an overtime victory, 126-120, in Chicago on March 20. The Bulls have not won the season series with the Wizards since 2011-12.
- The Bulls fell to the Knicks, 113-105, in New York on Monday, their sixth loss in their last seven road games. The Bulls had won six of their previous eight games away from home. Chicago’s three-point percentage dropped from 41.7 in the previous eight games to 34.2 in the last seven.
- The Wizards defeated the Nuggets, 95-90, in Denver on Sunday, closing out their road trip at 2-2. In its last 16 games dating back to March 3, Washington has allowed exactly 90 points in two games and more than 110 points in every other game, tied for the most such games in the league over that span.
- Robin Lopez scored 29 points in the loss to the Knicks, one shy of his career high. That came one game after he scored two points in a loss to the Raptors, his season low as a starter.
- Troy Brown led the Wizards with 24 points in the win over Denver, the first 20-point game of his career. Brown has averaged 11.2 points in his last six games, the first six starts of his career.
- Since the All-Star Break, the Bulls’ opponents have made 49.0 percent of their field-goal attempts, the second-highest mark in the NBA. Over that time, the Wizards’ opponents have made 48.1 percent of their field-goal attempts, the third-highest rate in the league.