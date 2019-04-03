Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. St. Louis
- The Blues have scored six power-play goals versus Chicago this season, the most they’ve had against an opponent in one season since scoring seven against Arizona in 2014-15. The most St. Louis has ever had in one season versus a single opponent was 15 against the Blackhawks in 1987-88.
- Louis is 7-1-1 in its last nine games, outscoring opponents 13-3 in the first period. The Blues’ +23 (77-54) goal differential in the first period this season leads the NHL.
- The Blackhawks must earn at least four points in their last three games to have any chance of not finishing in last place in their division for the second straight season. That hasn’t happened to Chicago since the advent of division play in 1967-68.
- Vladimir Tarasenko scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season Monday to become the first Blues player to record 30 points after the All-Star break since Andy McDonald in 2010-11 (33 points). Tarasenko has 10 goals and five assists in his last 12 games against Chicago.
- Patrick Kane has gone 10 consecutive games without a goal, just the fourth goal drought of double digits in his career and first since 2013-14 (11 games). His longest career goal drought was 13 games in his 2007-08 rookie season.
- Jonathan Toews had a first-period goal in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg to match a career high with 34 goals, set in 2008-09. He needs two more points to join Patrick Kane and Tony Amonte as the only Blackhawks to reach 80 points since Jeremy Roenick had 107 in 1993-94.