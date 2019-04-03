DECISION 2019: Chicago, suburban election results

A huge north/south spread in barometric pressures across the mid-U.S. sets Thursday’s gusty, cool “ENE” winds in motion amid rainy spells; weekend temps to surge 25-degrees over week ago; shoreline 50s Saturday with 60s inland; low 70s ahead Sunday

Posted 11:31 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34PM, April 3, 2019
