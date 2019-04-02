× Wind and wave action rotating Planet Earth?

Dear Tom,

Some of the drivers causing the Earth to rotate on its axis are wind and wave action. How is it possible that the Earth makes one revolution in exactly 24 hours when the winds and waves are so variable? Seems the time of one revolution would vary from day to day.

Donald Kron

Dear Donald,

Wherever did you get this idea? The Earth rotates on its axis completely independently of the action of winds and waves; their motions have nothing to do with the rotation of the Earth. Waves (in bodies of water) are caused primarily by wind and wind is an atmospheric phenomenon.

The Earth’s 24-hour-per-day axial rotation would exist even if it had no atmosphere. The planet Mercury, for example, has practically no atmosphere, yet it continues to rotate on its axis.