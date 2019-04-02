DECISION 2019: Real-time election results

Wednesday’s 61° high yields to chilly “NE” winds, sporadic rain and daytime 40s Thursday; big weekend changes—the warmest temps in 6 months over much of the area—24-degrees warmer than a week ago but cooler lakeside 50s Saturday

Posted 10:57 PM, April 2, 2019
