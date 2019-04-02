Midday Fix: Star Wars & Super Hero Cocktails

Staytion Market & Bar Mixologist, Kevin Fahey
Staytion Market & Bar, 1 West Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
http://www.renaissancechicagodowntown.com
https://www.marriott.com/hotel-restaurants/chisr-renaissance-chicago-downtown-hotel/staytion-market-&-bar/5732263/home-page.mi
Events:
Each event takes place between 5-7 p.m., are open to the public, and cost $14 (the cost of the cocktail). Mixologist Kevin Fahey will show participants how to create the perfect springtime cocktail recipes for Chicago visitors and local alike to enjoy.
C2E2 Super Hero Cocktails
April 4 , 2019
Feel like a superhero with Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo inspired sips featuring local Few and Rhine Hall Spirits
Star Wars Festival
April 11, 2019
Embrace your inner rebel alliance with the empire cocktails from a galaxy far far away
Spring Wine Time
April 18, 2019
Enjoy delicious wine cocktails made with various wines from tasting festivals
April Flowers
April 25, 2019
Sample a spring cocktail with infusions and garnishes featuring different edible flowers
Recipes:
Star Wars
“Barreled Boba Fett”
- Few barreled gin -2oz
- Pistachio orgeat-1oz
- Lime-.5oz
- Matcha/Honey 3:1 syrup-.5oz
>Add all ingredients into a Boston shaker tin with ice
>>shake vigorously until chilled
>>>strain into large rocks glass with tapioca pearls on the bottom
>fill with ice and garnish with dehydrated lime wheel
>enjoy
Tapioca pearls are boiled and strained, then soaked in the matcha honey syrup<<
C2E2
“The Batson Boulevarier”
- Few Staytion single barrel rye. -2oz
- Campari-1oz
- Strawberry infused antics vermouth-.75oz
- Pink peppercorn vanilla bitters-3dashes
>add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice
>>stir for approx 25 rotations (10 secs)
>>>julep strain into a coup glass
>serve up, garnish with manicured lemon swath
>enjoy