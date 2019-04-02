Lunchbreak: Tamarindo Chicken Wings
Otoniel Michel, Chef/Owner of Estrella Negra
Estrella Negra
2346 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Event:
Chicago’s Best WingFest
Saturday, April 13, 2019 – from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Location: Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine Ave.)
General Admission Tickets: $50— admission, all-you-can-eat wings and access to the day’s entertainment, including games, live music, photo opportunities and eating contests.
VIP tickets: $110 all of General Admission, plus access to VIP balconies, 7 drink tickets and a SWAG bag.
Recipe:
Tamarindo Chicken Wings
For cooking the wings:
- Preheat a fryer to 350 degrees of pure vegetable shortening.
- Add six whole wings to the oil and fry them from 10-12 minutes. Depending on the size of the wings. Remove and drain.
- Transfer wings to a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Mix 1 cup of the prepared tamarind wing sauce in the bowl and shake, insuring that ll wings are covered in sauce.
- Garnish with goat cheese crumbles and chives.
For the Tamarind sauce:
- 5 cups of tamarind paste (prepared by boiling and de-pitting tamarind pods, which can be purchased at any latin grocery stores)
- 5 cups of ketchup
- 1/2 cup of mustard
- 1/4 cup of organic agave nectar.
- 3/4 cups of brown sugar
- 1 tbs of preferred spice (Depending how spicy you want it, suggestions Paprika, chili powder or cayenne)
- Mix all ingredients with a whisk
- Use 1 cup of sauce over the wings and store extra sauce for your next batch of wings!