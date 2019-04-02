× Lunchbreak: Tamarindo Chicken Wings

Otoniel Michel, Chef/Owner of Estrella Negra

Estrella Negra

2346 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

http://estrellanegra.com/

Event:

Chicago’s Best WingFest

Saturday, April 13, 2019 – from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine Ave.)

General Admission Tickets: $50— admission, all-you-can-eat wings and access to the day’s entertainment, including games, live music, photo opportunities and eating contests.

VIP tickets: $110 all of General Admission, plus access to VIP balconies, 7 drink tickets and a SWAG bag.

https://wingfest.net/

Recipe:

Tamarindo Chicken Wings

For cooking the wings:

Preheat a fryer to 350 degrees of pure vegetable shortening. Add six whole wings to the oil and fry them from 10-12 minutes. Depending on the size of the wings. Remove and drain. Transfer wings to a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix 1 cup of the prepared tamarind wing sauce in the bowl and shake, insuring that ll wings are covered in sauce. Garnish with goat cheese crumbles and chives.

For the Tamarind sauce: