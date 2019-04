Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The mayoral race in suburban Naperville has the incumbent facing a challenge.

Steve Chirico is running for a second four-year term. His campaign recently came under fire for allegations his family business attempted to do business with a new development in town. He calls the claim a political stunt.

Chirico faces a political newcomer.

Richard "Rocky" Caylor kicked off his campaign just four months ago.

He is a former marine and owner of a trucking company.