How you can get Portillo’s famous chocolate cake for only 56 cents

Nothing brightens a Tuesday like chocolate cake!

And Portillo’s is helping to make that happen for 56 cents.

It’s all happening Tuesday, April 9th in honor of Portillo’s 56th birthday.

They detail the offer on their website:

Everyone is invited to join in on the celebrate for our big day on Tuesday, April 9. To commemorate the occasion, we’re offering guests a special sweet treat. Visit any Portillo’s location to get a slice of our Famous Chocolate Cake for just 56 cents with the purchase of any sandwich (includes a hot dog), entrée salad, pasta, or ribs.

This offer is available at all restaurant locations. Offer only available on Tuesday, April 9 while supplies last and is valid on online orders. One cake slice per online order.