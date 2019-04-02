Harvey voters to chose new mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — South suburban Harvey has an open contest for mayor.

Alderman Christopher Clark got the most votes leading into the runoff. He led a successful bid for term limits, preventing the incumbent from seeking a fifth term.

The other contender is park district president Anthony McCaskill

Both have been embroiled in a lawsuit against each other.

They are vying to succeed outgoing mayor Eric Kellogg. In addition to being forced out because of term limits, Kellogg also appears to be under federal investigation for the alleged shakedown of a local strip club. The feds raided city hall one month ago and charged six people including "two" of the mayor's brothers.